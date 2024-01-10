Governor Seeks Federal Support for Akwa Ibom's Deep Seaport and Oil Palm Sector

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, recently engaged in a pivotal meeting with Nigeria's President, Bola Tinubu, at Aso Rock Villa in the nation's capital, Abuja. The primary agenda was to solicit federal support for the Ibom Deep Seaport project, an initiative that aims to alleviate congestion in Lagos ports by serving not only the South-South but also the Niger Delta regions.

Advertisment

The proposed deep-water facility, which boasts a natural draft of approximately 17.5 meters, holds the potential to be among the deepest in the region. This depth would allow it to handle a diverse range of cargo, including containers, dry bulk, and liquid cargo. Despite receiving approval from the Federal Executive Council in May 2015, the project has yet to reach completion. Eno's meeting with President Tinubu signifies a renewed effort towards its successful realization.

Upgrading the Akwa Ibom International Airport

Aside from the seaport, Eno also discussed the need for federal assistance in upgrading the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities at the Akwa Ibom International Airport in Uyo. The governor presented a formal memo on the matter, highlighting the importance of these upgrades for the state's infrastructural development.

Eno's agenda went beyond infrastructural projects. He also sought support for the revitalization of the state's oil palm sector, which has lain dormant for nearly three decades. His vision is to establish a comprehensive value chain and, in due course, position Akwa Ibom as an exporter of palm oil. This initiative is part of the broader efforts to stimulate economic growth and development in the state.

The governor's visit to Aso Rock Villa underscores the ongoing attempts to foster a collaborative relationship between the state and federal government. Together, they aim to tackle infrastructural development and economic revitalization, setting the stage for a brighter future for Akwa Ibom and its inhabitants.