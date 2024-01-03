Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has set in motion, a raft of appointments to various state boards and committees. These appointments are expected to fill in vacant positions and replace outgoing members across a diverse range of domains, from corrections and optician services to banking and health. The terms of service for the appointed individuals will vary, with some serving at the governor’s pleasure, while others will undertake fixed terms ending between 2024 and 2030.

Noteworthy Appointments

Among the key appointees, Brandon Tollett has been assigned to the Board of Corrections, stepping into the shoes of Whitney Gass, with a term expiring in 2030. The Arkansas Board of Dispensing Opticians will welcome Sherry Hunter and Russell Simmons as new members. In the Arkansas Board of Examiners in Counseling, Christopher Martin Skrivanos and Daniel Sheaffer have been appointed to carry forward the services.

Revamping State Boards

The Arkansas Catfish Promotion Board will witness a change in leadership as Andrew Mitchell takes over from Terry Kruse. A multitude of individuals have been appointed to boards such as the Arkansas Dietetics Licensing Board, Arkansas Orthotics, Prosthetics, and Pedorthic Advisory Board, Arkansas State Board of Architects, Landscape Architects, and Interior Designers, and the Commission for Parent Counsel, among others. These appointments will play a pivotal role in the administration of state functions and the execution of policies within their respective domains.

A Step Towards Efficient Administration

These appointments by Governor Sanders are indicative of a proactive approach towards the efficient administration of state functions. They are a testament to the Governor’s commitment to ensure the smooth functioning of state boards and committees, and the effective implementation of policies in various sectors. These new appointees bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise that will be instrumental in enhancing the services offered by these boards, thereby contributing to the overall development of the state of Arkansas.