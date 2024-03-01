Governor Sanders Launches Arkansas Levee System Review to Combat Flood Risks

On a significant move towards enhancing state preparedness for flooding events, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, alongside Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land, has initiated a comprehensive review of Arkansas's levee system. This strategic decision, unveiled on Friday, forms an integral component of the broader Arkansas State Water Plan update, aiming to fortify community defenses against flood threats and safeguard $53.1 billion worth of property shielded by 1,593 miles of levees.

Strategic Partnership and Funding

In a collaborative effort to bolster the state's flood management capabilities, Governor Sanders signed a memorandum of agreement with Commissioner Land, marking the inception of the state's first-ever full inventory of its levee system. This endeavor, supported by a cost-sharing arrangement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, sees the State Lands committing up to $250,000 towards project expenses. This partnership underscores a unified approach to enhancing Arkansas's resilience to flooding, drawing on lessons from the catastrophic 2019 floods that inflicted over $3 billion in damage.

Addressing a Critical Need

The urgency of this review cannot be overstated. Arkansas's levees are critical infrastructure, providing essential protection to communities and economic assets statewide. However, without a comprehensive understanding of the current state of these facilities, efforts to maintain and improve them remain hampered. Commissioner Land, reflecting on his experiences with the 2019 Arkansas Levee Task Force, emphasized the necessity of this inventory for effective maintenance and disaster preparedness.

Future Implications and Community Safeguarding

This proactive measure not only aims to mitigate the immediate risks associated with flooding but also serves as a foundational step towards a sustainable and resilient water management strategy for Arkansas. By integrating this inventory into the updated Arkansas State Water Plan, the initiative promises to enhance the state's capacity to protect its communities, businesses, and critical infrastructure from the devastating impacts of future flood events. As the project progresses, it will be pivotal in shaping Arkansas's approach to water resource management and flood risk reduction, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for all residents.