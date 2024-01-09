en English
Politics

Governor Ron DeSantis’s Conflicted Approach to Marijuana Legalization

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Governor Ron DeSantis’s Conflicted Approach to Marijuana Legalization

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s stance on marijuana legalization has painted a complex narrative throughout his political journey. In his 2018 gubernatorial campaign, DeSantis publicly dismissed the idea of recreational marijuana, citing the negative outcomes experienced by his high school peers who indulged in it. His campaign was significantly backed by Sheldon Adelson, a Las Vegas billionaire, and the private prison lobby, both of whom are staunchly against marijuana legalization. However, the plot thickens as DeSantis, despite his personal aversion to recreational marijuana, accepted campaign contributions from the very industry he sought to limit. Prominent among his supporters was Congressman Matt Gaetz, a vocal advocate for marijuana reform.

Medical Marijuana Legislation: A Mixed Bag

Amidst this whirlpool of conflicting interests, DeSantis signed legislation for medical marijuana in Florida. However, this legislation played into the hands of a limited number of companies, creating a highly regulated market that DeSantis himself equated to a ‘cartel’. This move, while seemingly progressive, has been criticized for its restrictive nature and the undue advantage it provides to a select few enterprises.

Public Opinion and the Role of the Attorney General

As Governor DeSantis grapples with declining approval ratings, scandals, and financial woes in his presidential campaign, there’s a growing wave of support for recreational cannabis among Floridians. A survey conducted by the UNF Public Opinion Research Lab indicates that a whopping 67% of Floridians would support the legalization and regulated possession and sales of marijuana for adult personal use, with a mere 28% in opposition. Despite this overwhelming public sentiment, DeSantis has allowed his Attorney General to impede measures aimed at legalizing recreational marijuana.

Looking to Colorado: A Misguided Critique?

DeSantis has been vocal in his criticism of the marijuana systems in place in California and Colorado. However, evidence suggests that Colorado’s legalization has resulted in reduced black market activity and has not led to an increase in crime or youth usage, contrary to DeSantis’s claims. This disparity between DeSantis’s rhetoric and the real-world outcomes of marijuana legalization in other states presents a stark contrast.

2024: A Test of Trust

The upcoming election will serve as a litmus test for Florida voters’ trust in DeSantis to govern the state effectively and make informed decisions on crucial issues like marijuana legalization. While his prospects for the presidency are wavering, Floridians will directly experience the impact of his policies and his approach to marijuana legalization, encapsulating a conflicted stance that has become synonymous with his political persona.

Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

