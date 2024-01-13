en English
Politics

Governor Ron DeSantis Criticizes Conservative Media’s Handling of Trump

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:26 am EST
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken a bold stance against the conservative media’s handling of former President Donald Trump, critiquing the lack of accountability and scrutiny. DeSantis, a leading figure within the Republican Party and a prospective 2024 presidential candidate, accuses such media outlets and websites of acting like a ‘Praetorian Guard’ around Trump, prioritizing viewership and ratings over objective journalism.

“[Donald Trump’s] got basically a Praetorian guard of the conservative media — Fox News, the websites … They just don’t hold him accountable because they’re worried about losing viewers.” Florida Governor and Presidential candidate DeSantis said.

DeSantis’s Bold Critique

The governor’s sharp criticism, which is particularly aimed at Fox News, underscores an underlying issue within the realm of partisan news networks. DeSantis contends that these outlets are too focused on preserving their viewership to hold Trump accountable for his actions. Despite his own history of engagement with Fox News, DeSantis asserts that the network and others like it have neglected to confront Trump with hard-hitting questions and debates.

Unpacking the ‘Praetorian Guard’

DeSantis’s reference to the ‘Praetorian Guard’ conjures up images of an elite group tasked with protecting a leader, suggesting that conservative media shield Trump from criticism. This analogy implies a damning verdict on the state of journalism within partisan networks, underlining the reluctance to critique one of the most influential figures within the Republican Party.

Repercussions and Reader Reactions

DeSantis’s statement has sparked a broader conversation about media bias and the role of journalism in politics. The governor’s call for more objective reporting when it comes to Trump has resonated with readers, igniting debates around the role of media in politics and the perceived lack of accountability towards Trump. This criticism, coming from a prominent Republican figure, sheds light on the intricate dynamics within conservative media and its coverage of Trump.

Despite his criticism, DeSantis continues to make appearances on Fox News and other conservative outlets, maintaining ties with his voter base. He also courts conservative writers and influencers, positioning himself as a candidate endorsed by conservative media. As he navigates his political journey, DeSantis’s critique serves as a reminder of the role of media in shaping political narratives and the need for objectivity, even within partisan networks.

Politics
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

