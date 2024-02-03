Governor Reshuffles Administration, Reinstates Former Officials

In a significant political development, the governor of an undisclosed region has announced a major restructuring of his administration. This reshuffle includes the nomination of new special advisers and a commissioner, and the reinstatement of several former officials who had been previously dismissed from similar roles. The move marks a significant change in the administrative landscape of the region.

The returning ex-commissioners include Razaq Obe, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan, and Barrister Akinwumi Sowore. These individuals have a rich history of service, and their reinstatement is expected to bring a powerful combination of fresh insights and seasoned experience to the table.

Reinstatement of Special Advisers

Among the former special advisers being reinstated are Oseni Oyeniyi and Mrs. Olamide Falana. Their renewed roles demonstrate the governor's confidence in their skills and expertise, and their contribution is expected to provide a robust foundation for the administration.

Joining the team is a new face, Hon. Olugbenga Omole, a former member of the House of Assembly and ex-chairman of the house committee on information. His appointment as Special Adviser on Information & Strategy demonstrates the administration's commitment to transparency and strategic planning.

Other Notable Appointments

The press release from the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, also announced other nominees for the commissioner roles, such as Mrs. Omowumi Isaac, Mr. Olukayode A. Ajulo, SAN, and Engr. Razaq Obe. Furthermore, the special advisers' assignments include Mrs. Olamide Falana as Special Adviser on Gender Affairs, and Mr. Alabi Johnson as Special Adviser on Energy.