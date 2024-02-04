Governor Peter Mbah Named Governor of the Year for Security Improvements

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has been named as the Governor of the Year (Courage in Leadership) by the New Telegraph Newspapers. The accolade is in recognition of his decisive actions in enhancing the state's security and effectively halting the unlawful sit-at-home order and the activities of unidentified gunmen. This has had a transformative impact on both the economic and social spheres of Enugu State.

The Enugu Good Governance Group (E-3G) has commended Governor Mbah's administration for the significant improvements in the state's security. E-3G's National Coordinator, Comrade Odinaka Okechukwu, issued a statement backing the award and emphasized that there have been no recent assaults by gunmen or incidents compromising the safety of law enforcement or government agencies since Mbah assumed office.

Call for Decentralized Police Powers

In addition to celebrating Governor Mbah's accomplishments, E-3G has called on the National Assembly and President Bola Tinubu to contemplate the decentralization of police powers. They propose the establishment of state police forces as a means of intensifying the security measures implemented by governors such as Mbah. This proposition comes in light of the enduring issues of insecurity and kidnappings plaguing the nation. The group contends that decentralization is crucial in averting a nationwide catastrophe.

Upon receiving the award, Governor Mbah underscored the significance of tackling insecurity for the state's development. He lauded the efforts of his team and security agencies, attributing the newfound peace and stability in the state to their hard work. The Managing Director of the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited praised Governor Mbah for his instrumental role in restoring peace and security in Enugu State.