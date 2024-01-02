Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications

As 2023 drew to a close, Missouri’s Governor Mike Parson exercised his constitutional powers under Article IV, Section 7 of the Missouri Constitution, granting pardons to 29 individuals. Notably, Governor Parson’s decision was not an impromptu act but the result of a systematic legal process involving the filing of official documents with respective government agencies and duly notifying the individuals and their families.

Pardons and Clemency Applications: A Balance of Justice

This act of pardoning goes beyond mere numbers. Each decision reflects the governor’s commitment to a fair and balanced legal process. While the pardons brought relief and a chance for a fresh start for some, Governor Parson also denied 77 clemency applications in the same month. The denied applications remind us of the delicate balance in the justice system, where every case is carefully reviewed, and not all pleas for mercy are granted.

Addressing the Backlog of Clemency Files

Another crucial aspect of Governor Parson’s administration is its dedication to addressing the backlog of clemency files, a formidable task inherited from the previous administration. This effort signifies a commitment to the rule of law and the belief that every case, however old, deserves a thorough review. The administration’s active work in this area is a testament to their dedication to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice.

Continuation of Constitutional Responsibilities

The actions undertaken by Governor Parson in December 2023 epitomize the exercise of his constitutional responsibilities. The granting of pardons and the review of clemency applications are not just administrative tasks but a reflection of the governor’s commitment to uphold the legal process and address cases that warrant executive clemency. As we step into 2024, the ongoing effort to review clemency files under Parson’s administration underscores their steadfast commitment to justice.