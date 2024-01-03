en English
Nigeria

Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch’s Reign

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
In a stern warning, the Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, urged citizens to refrain from provocative statements and actions that contravene the state government’s directive and impinge on peace concerning the Obong of Calabar stool, a revered traditional title. The governor’s remarks were delivered during the 12th Utomo Obong festival, a significant cultural gathering in Adiabo, Odukpani Local Government Area.

Respect for the Rule of Law

Otu underscored the necessity of respecting the Supreme Court’s ruling on the contentious matter, asserting that the state government’s stance was firmly grounded in law. He issued a cautionary note against any behavior that might disrupt the state’s tranquility and societal harmony. The governor’s remarks serve as a reminder of the delicate balance between tradition and governance, and the need for mutual respect to maintain social cohesion.

Praise for the Monarch’s Leadership

During his address, Governor Otu lauded Edidem Ekpo Okon Abasi Otu V, the 78th Efik monarch, for his peaceful and inclusive leadership. He praised the monarch’s unwavering stability and wisdom amidst challenges to his throne, which has contributed to the advancements in governance and cultural preservation during his reign.

Plans for a Palace and State Achievements

The governor shared the state’s accomplishments, highlighting the planned partnership with the palace for effective governance. In a significant announcement, Otu revealed plans to construct a palace befitting of the Obong, a move that underscores the state’s recognition and respect for traditional institutions. He also acknowledged the contributions of notable personalities and clans to the festival and the state’s progress, marking a celebration of unity and collective growth.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

