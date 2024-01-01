Governor Otti’s New Year Address: Unkept Promises and a Vision for Abia’s Future

As the clock struck midnight on the first day of 2024, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, addressed the public in a sobering New Year’s broadcast. Expressing his regret, Otti acknowledged his administration’s inability to fulfill its commitment to clear pension arrears for Abia pensioners by the end of 2023. The original estimates fell short, with the actual funds required being double, as a digital verification process revealed hidden obligations dating back as far as 2014.

A Pledge to Pensioners

Otti reassured the pensioners that their payments would be made before the close of the first quarter of the new year. He also hinted at the possibility of seeking approval for a supplementary budget from the House of Assembly, if required. This open admission of shortfalls, coupled with a firm commitment to rectify the situation, reflects a level of transparency often missing in political discourse.

Raising Salaries and Investing in the Future

During his address, Governor Otti also revealed plans for a salary increase for all employees, in line with current economic conditions. This initiative, designed to alleviate the financial strain on workers, was one of several key announcements made. Otti also highlighted his administration’s ongoing strategic investments in education and health, vital sectors that form the bedrock of a thriving, progressive society.

Abia Global Economic Advisory Board

In a bid to turn Abia into an attractive investment destination, the governor announced the formation of the Abia Global Economic Advisory Board. This international body of experts will provide advice and guidance as the state seeks to make significant strides in economic development. With a focus on technology to improve public institution operations and spur job creation, the plan is to attract investment in critical sectors to drive economic growth.

2024: A Turning Point for Abia

With a staggering 84% of the 2024 budget allocated to capital projects, including infrastructure and health initiatives, Governor Otti labeled the past year as a turning point in Abia’s political history. Encouraging residents to continue their support for the state’s progress, he painted a picture of a future Abia that is economically vibrant, technologically advanced, and globally competitive.