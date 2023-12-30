Governor Otti Honors Deputy Speaker Kalu, Assures Abia’s Financial Readiness and Encourages Local Investment

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, recently honored Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, in a show of unity that transcended political differences. The recognition came during a civic reception organized by the Abia State government, where Otti acknowledged Kalu as a good-hearted individual whose legislative duties have significantly improved security and welfare in the state.

Emphasizing Unity and Acknowledging Contributions

Otti commended Kalu’s laudable contributions and selfless service, describing him as a long-time friend and brother. The Governor emphasized the importance of setting political differences aside to acknowledge and honor individuals like Kalu, who are dedicated to serving the people of Abia State. In a time where political divisions often overshadow common goals, this move serves as a testament to the state’s objective of recognizing those who diligently work for its welfare.

(Read Also: Lagos State Continues to Follow Bola Tinubu’s 20-Year Development Blueprint)

Securing Abia’s Future: A Financially Ready State

In the same event, Governor Otti reassured the public of the state’s financial preparedness for the coming year. The funds required for implementing the 2024 budget have been secured, with a significant 84% allocated to capital projects. This focus on sustainable development echoes the state’s commitment to infrastructure, education, and healthcare, setting the stage for a promising future.

(Read Also: Tragic End to Hunting Trip: Bodies of Saudi and Kuwaiti Nationals Found in Iraq)

Abia State: A Haven for Investment

Otti also took the opportunity to encourage local investment, announcing that Abia State is open for business. The Governor called on residents with investments elsewhere to consider relocating to Abia, assuring them of a conducive environment for enterprise to thrive. This call to action resonates with the administration’s commitment to economic growth and development in the state.

In response, Deputy Speaker Kalu expressed gratitude for the recognition. He also lauded Governor Otti’s leadership and commitment to developing Abia State, advocating for unity and partnership across political lines for the state’s betterment. His words further cemented the message of unity and progress that underscored the event.

Read More