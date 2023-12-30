en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Investments

Governor Otti Honors Deputy Speaker Kalu, Assures Abia’s Financial Readiness and Encourages Local Investment

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:54 am EST
Governor Otti Honors Deputy Speaker Kalu, Assures Abia’s Financial Readiness and Encourages Local Investment

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, recently honored Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, in a show of unity that transcended political differences. The recognition came during a civic reception organized by the Abia State government, where Otti acknowledged Kalu as a good-hearted individual whose legislative duties have significantly improved security and welfare in the state.

Emphasizing Unity and Acknowledging Contributions

Otti commended Kalu’s laudable contributions and selfless service, describing him as a long-time friend and brother. The Governor emphasized the importance of setting political differences aside to acknowledge and honor individuals like Kalu, who are dedicated to serving the people of Abia State. In a time where political divisions often overshadow common goals, this move serves as a testament to the state’s objective of recognizing those who diligently work for its welfare.

(Read Also: Lagos State Continues to Follow Bola Tinubu’s 20-Year Development Blueprint)

Securing Abia’s Future: A Financially Ready State

In the same event, Governor Otti reassured the public of the state’s financial preparedness for the coming year. The funds required for implementing the 2024 budget have been secured, with a significant 84% allocated to capital projects. This focus on sustainable development echoes the state’s commitment to infrastructure, education, and healthcare, setting the stage for a promising future.

(Read Also: Tragic End to Hunting Trip: Bodies of Saudi and Kuwaiti Nationals Found in Iraq)

Abia State: A Haven for Investment

Otti also took the opportunity to encourage local investment, announcing that Abia State is open for business. The Governor called on residents with investments elsewhere to consider relocating to Abia, assuring them of a conducive environment for enterprise to thrive. This call to action resonates with the administration’s commitment to economic growth and development in the state.

In response, Deputy Speaker Kalu expressed gratitude for the recognition. He also lauded Governor Otti’s leadership and commitment to developing Abia State, advocating for unity and partnership across political lines for the state’s betterment. His words further cemented the message of unity and progress that underscored the event.

Read More

0
Investments Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

Axis Securities CIO Naveen Kulkarni Forecasts Mixed Results for December Quarter Earnings

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mastering Cash Flow: The Heartbeat of Personal Finance

By BNN Correspondents

Strategies to Accumulate a Million-Dollar Retirement Nest Egg on a $120,000 Salary

By BNN Correspondents

SEBI Extends Deadline for Updating Mutual Fund Nominations ...
@Business · 38 mins
SEBI Extends Deadline for Updating Mutual Fund Nominations ...
heart comment 0
Financial Gurus Offer Roadmap for Investing in 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Financial Gurus Offer Roadmap for Investing in 2024
Prominent Brokerages Foresee Bullish Trend for SBI Stock in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

Prominent Brokerages Foresee Bullish Trend for SBI Stock in 2024
Suburb Home Sets New Record with $40 Million Sale Despite Needing Renovations

By Saboor Bayat

Suburb Home Sets New Record with $40 Million Sale Despite Needing Renovations
Asset Managers, Including BlackRock and VanEck, File Revised Documents for Spot Bitcoin ETF

By Geeta Pillai

Asset Managers, Including BlackRock and VanEck, File Revised Documents for Spot Bitcoin ETF
Latest Headlines
World News
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
2 mins
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
7 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
8 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
11 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
14 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
15 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
15 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
16 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
18 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
16 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app