Governor Nwifuru Defends LGA Chairman Amidst Allegations, Alleges Political Motives Behind Violence

At an APC rally for the forthcoming Ebonyi south senatorial district by-election, Governor Francis Nwifuru staunchly defended Mr. Chinonso Ajah, the Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area, against allegations of incompetence following recent killings in the area. Nwifuru posited that these violent acts were calculated attempts to undermine confidence in Ajah's leadership and discredit his government.

Nwifuru, in his address to the rally attendees, hinted at a conspiracy. He suggested that these killings were orchestrated by individuals dissatisfied with the youthful leadership in place. Such orchestrated violence, he argued, is an attempt to create a sense of insecurity and instability, casting a shadow on Ajah's performance and, by extension, his own government.

Commitment to Prosecution and Peace

The Governor, highlighting the importance of peace in the region, vowed to bring those responsible for the violence to justice. He emphasised that maintaining peace was paramount and reiterated his administration's commitment to ensuring a calm and secure environment for the people of Ohaozara and Ebonyi State at large.

Nwifuru used the platform to endorse the APC candidate for the upcoming by-election, praising the candidate's qualifications and the southern senatorial district's history of representation in the Senate. The APC's Pioneer Secretary, Chief Chaka Nweze, alongside other stakeholders, echoed the Governor's sentiments, expressing their support and predicting a full victory for the APC candidate in the upcoming electoral contest.