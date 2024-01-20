Governor Newsom Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Role in Film Industry Strikes

Amidst significant strikes that shook California's film industry in 2023, Governor Gavin Newsom has shed light on his role, detailing his 'behind the scenes' involvement. In response to inquiries about his absence from the public eye during the crisis, Newsom clarified that his intervention was strategic and private, aimed at maintaining a neutral stance to facilitate constructive discussions when necessary.

Newsom's Role in the Hollywood Strikes

Newsom's engagements during the strikes, which included a writers' strike from May 2 to September 27 and an actors' strike from July 14 to November 9, were multifaceted. The Governor revealed his active involvement with both Hollywood unions and major studios through a series of meetings, phone calls, text messages, and emails. His efforts were geared towards bridging the gap between the two sides, albeit away from the glare of the public spotlight.

The Impact of the Strikes

The strikes led to a protracted work stoppage and significant job losses within the Los Angeles entertainment industry. A study from Otis College of Art and Design indicated that 17% of L.A.-based showbiz workers were unemployed due to the strikes. The impact was profound, with ripple effects felt across the industry and beyond.

Newsom's Veto on Unemployment Benefits Bill

Amidst the strikes, Newsom vetoed a bill that would have provided unemployment benefits to striking workers. The measure, supported by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), was met with resistance by Newsom. Citing financial concerns, the Governor stated that it was not the appropriate time to increase costs or incur additional debt.