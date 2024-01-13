en English
Nigeria

Governor Makinde Didn’t Fault President Tinubu Over Subsidy Removal, Says Press Secretary

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:40 pm EST
Governor Makinde Didn't Fault President Tinubu Over Subsidy Removal, Says Press Secretary

In a recent development, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the Chief Press Secretary to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, has refuted claims made by the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The APC had accused Governor Makinde of criticizing President Bola Tinubu for the removal of fuel subsidy and its timing. However, Olanrewaju has clarified that the Governor’s comments were focused on the impact of the subsidy removal on Nigerians, not on the President’s actions.

Accusations and Clarifications

The statement by Olanrewaju comes in response to an earlier remark from the Oyo APC. The APC chapter had accused Governor Makinde of condemning the subsidy removal policy implemented by President Tinubu, attributing the worsening economic situation to the decision. They called for the governor to withdraw his criticism of Tinubu and highlighted various governance issues in the state.

However, Olanrewaju dismissed the APC’s claims as part of a publicity-seeking attempt. He emphasized that Governor Makinde’s comments were solely about the undeniable effects the policy has on the citizens. The Governor, according to Olanrewaju, acknowledged these impacts without directly faulting the policy or its timing.

Makinde’s Tenure and APC’s Response

Olanrewaju further mentioned that the APC has been put into a deep slumber by the unprecedented achievements of Governor Makinde. Having been in office for 55 months, the Governor’s successful tenure has reportedly been a source of discomfort for the APC, leading them to seek public attention through allegations and misinterpretations.

Urging the APC to focus more on governance, Olanrewaju stressed that the Governor’s focus remains on improving the lot of the people of Oyo state. As the political drama continues to unfold, the citizens are watching closely, waiting to see how this discourse on the fuel subsidy removal and its effects will shape the future political landscape of Oyo state.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

