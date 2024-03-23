Governor Makinde Critiques State Police Memoranda Process, Calls for National Assembly Action

Amid rising security concerns across Nigeria, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has openly criticized the process of submitting memoranda for the establishment of state police, branding it as ineffectual. In a revealing interview on Channels Television's Politics Today, Makinde highlighted his stance against the current approach taken by 16 governors, arguing for a more direct legislative action from the National Assembly.

Questioning the Memoranda Submission Process

During the interview, Governor Makinde voiced his skepticism towards the effectiveness of submitting memoranda to the National Economic Council (NEC) as a means to push forward the agenda for state police. He pointed out that such an approach is unlikely to yield swift results in combatting the country's escalating security issues. Makinde stressed that he refrained from submitting a memorandum not out of arrogance, but due to a belief that the National Assembly is the appropriate body to address this constitutional matter.

The Role of the National Assembly

Makinde argued that the National Assembly possesses the requisite capabilities to expedite the process of establishing state police. According to him, this constitutional issue should be directly handled by the parliament, which would then necessitate corresponding legislative actions at the state level. This stance underscores a fundamental disagreement with the current procedural reliance on the NEC and the National Security Adviser, suggesting a shift in focus towards legislative action could be more productive.

State Police: A Long-Standing Debate

The call for the establishment of state police has been a recurrent theme in Nigeria's political discourse, driven by the deteriorating security situation across the nation. Notably, governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and various regional socio-political groups have voiced support for state police as a viable solution to the security quandary. In response to the security vacuum, states in the South-West and South-East geopolitical zones have initiated their security outfits, such as Amotekun and Ebube Agu, respectively. These developments signify a growing consensus on the necessity of state police, albeit the operational and legal frameworks remain contentious points of discussion.

The discourse surrounding state police in Nigeria encapsulates a broader debate on federalism, security, and governance. Governor Makinde's recent comments bring to light the procedural and legislative challenges inherent in actualizing such a shift. As the nation grapples with these issues, the dialogue between state leaders and national legislators will be crucial in determining the path forward for enhancing security and governance in Nigeria.