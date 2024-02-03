Governor Lee Appoints Mary L. Wagner to Tennessee Supreme Court

In a significant move, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has appointed Circuit Court Judge Mary L. Wagner to the state Supreme Court. Wagner, a seasoned law professional hailing from Memphis, is set to fill the impending vacancy following the retirement of Justice Roger A. Page. With Wagner's appointment, she becomes the third justice chosen by Governor Lee for the five-member court, reshaping the state's judiciary landscape.

A Highly Qualified Law Practitioner

Mary L. Wagner's appointment to the Tennessee Supreme Court is a reflection of her extensive legal career and expertise. Currently serving as a judge in the 30th Judicial District, she holds substantial experience in law and academia. An alumnus of the University of Colorado at Boulder and the University of Memphis School of Law, Wagner previously worked as an associate at Rice, Amundsen & Caperton, PLLC, and taught at the University of Memphis School of Law.

The Road to Confirmation

Wagner's appointment, however, is subject to confirmation by the General Assembly. Given the Republican dominance in the state legislature, confirmation seems likely, although not guaranteed. If confirmed, she would be required to face retention elections every eight years, ensuring accountability to the public.

Reshaping the Tennessee Supreme Court

With the appointment of Wagner, Governor Lee continues to leave his imprint on the Tennessee Supreme Court. Wagner's confirmation would constitute Lee's third appointment to the five-member court, significantly influencing the court's composition and decision-making. The appointment of a third justice by Governor Lee underscores the executive's role in shaping state judicial institutions and potentially directing legal precedents for years to come.