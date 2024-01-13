en English
Politics

Governor Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President on Big Take DC Podcast

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:23 pm EST
Governor Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President on Big Take DC Podcast

In a recent development, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds voiced her endorsement for Ron DeSantis in his presidential race. The endorsement carries substantial weight for DeSantis, offering the first tangible proof of his influence beyond the boundaries of Florida. This revelation emerged during an episode of the Big Take DC podcast, hosted by Bloomberg’s Saleha Mohsin.

DeSantis’s Pursuit of the Presidential Seat

DeSantis has been campaigning intensively in Iowa, channeling more resources and time into this state than any other. His efforts have not gone unnoticed, garnering endorsements from key figures in Iowa. Despite trailing Donald Trump by double digits in the polls, DeSantis remains steadfast and confident in his prospects. He is urging voters to exercise their democratic right and make the decision, rather than relying solely on poll findings.

Political Dynamics Amid Harsh Weather

DeSantis’s campaign trail is not without hurdles. The weather is posing significant challenges, with temperatures forecasted to dip as low as minus 18 degrees on Monday night. This severe winter storm could potentially impact voter turnout, adding a layer of unpredictability to the electoral process. Notably, reports indicate that some voters have reconsidered their choices after hearing from both DeSantis and Trump.

Big Take DC Podcast: A Lens into Power and Politics

The Big Take DC podcast, distributed by Bloomberg and available on platforms like Apple Podcasts, delves into the intricate nexus of finance, politics, and power within Washington, D.C. With a commitment to sharing one well-researched story each week, the podcast aims to dissect the complex relationships between economic concerns, political choices, and the exercise of authority within the nation’s capital. Governor Reynolds’ political endorsements and viewpoints, as presented in the podcast episodes, serve as a reflection of these broader themes of influence and governance central to the show’s narratives.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

