Governor Kay Ivey's Seventh State of the State Address: A Comprehensive Coverage by Gray Television

On the evening of Tuesday, February 6th, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will take center stage in the Old House Chamber of the Alabama State Capitol to deliver her seventh State of the State Address. A beacon of tradition, the address will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. and will reach Alabamians through various channels, including WSFA 12 News and other prominent platforms owned by Gray Television. These include WBRC in Birmingham, WAFF in Huntsville, WALA in Mobile - Pensacola, and WTVY in Dothan. Governor Ivey's address, followed by an exclusive post-address interview, will not only be aired on television but will also be accessible through online streaming on various platforms.

Gray Television's Pivotal Role

As the Senior Managing Vice President of Gray Television, Collin R. Gaston, highlighted, the unique opportunity that Gray's ownership of leading stations offers in serving the Alabama community through comprehensive coverage of critical events like the State of the State Address is undeniable. This vast reach ensures that the Governor's words resonate across the state, providing Alabamians with an in-depth understanding of the state's priorities.

Governor Ivey's Anticipated Address

While the specific content of Governor Ivey's address remains a closely guarded secret, it is anticipated that it will focus on top priorities such as education, workforce development, and potentially, the contentious issue of the lottery. District 21 State Sen. Gerald Allen pointed to the importance of school choice, the Alabama School of Nursing, and maintaining a robust education trust fund budget. Of equal importance is the state's drive towards cultivating a skilled workforce. With an unemployment rate of around 2.65%, Alabama remains committed to producing the finest employees, a fact that will undoubtedly be echoed in Governor Ivey's address.

Accessible Coverage

WSFA 12 News, in line with their dedication to community service, will make the coverage of Governor Ivey's address freely available on various streaming platforms. This includes Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, and YouTube. The aim is to ensure that every Alabamian, regardless of their location or access to television, has the opportunity to tune into the Governor's address, a testament to Alabama's commitment to transparency and community involvement.