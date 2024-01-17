Governor Kathy Hochul's Budget Plan Sparks Debate Among Democrats

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul's proposed $233 billion executive budget plan for the 2024-2025 fiscal year has provoked an array of responses from her fellow Democrats.

The budget, which includes significant benefits such as the extension of Mayor Eric Adams' supervision over the public school system, and a notable increase in aid spending for migrants ($2.4 billion), has nonetheless drawn criticism from several quarters.

Particular ire has been directed towards alterations in school district funding, with suburban lawmakers expressing apprehension over potential reductions in state aid.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has also voiced skepticism regarding Hochul's initiative to tackle shoplifting by allocating $45 million to law enforcement and prosecutors.