Governor Kathy Hochul Unveils 2024 Policy Priorities in State of the State Address

In an unabridged display of leadership, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, in her State of the State address, delineated her key objectives for 2024, emphasizing the enhancement of mental health care, the advancement of artificial intelligence research, and tackling financial and public security issues for New Yorkers.

Public Safety and Health Care Reforms

Among the 204 policy proposals spread across various fields in the Governor's 181-page plan, there were strategic initiatives designed to address the pressing issue of public safety. Hochul's approach entails expanding hate crime prosecution and combating organized retail theft through joint operation and local enforcement funding. Also, an increase in the number of Supreme Court judges is proposed to alleviate court backlogs.

On health care reforms, the Governor's plan is extensive, aiming to expand access to health care services, fortify hospital resilience against cyberattacks, and augment the health care workforce. Hochul also plans to grapple with the opioid crisis by distributing test strips and naloxone medication, and by opening additional psychiatric beds for those with interactions with the criminal justice system.

Economic Development and Further Initiatives

Hochul's address also spotlighted economic development, with proposals encompassing workforce training linked to the state's technology hub, competitive grants to retain international entrepreneurs, and the establishment of new workforce development centers. Other notable proposals include enhancing consumer protections, improving literacy among schoolchildren, reducing infant and maternal mortality, and promoting swimming safety.

However, the Governor acknowledged the uphill battle of getting these proposals passed into law, referencing the previous year's unsuccessful housing development initiative. The forthcoming 2024-25 state budget plan is expected to shed light on further financial and policy details, signifying a departure from the federal Covid-19 aid era and a shift towards a more uncertain fiscal future for the state.

Housing and Legislative Priorities

Other key priorities highlighted in Hochul's address centered on urgent housing requirements in New York City, with legislation proposed to stimulate new construction, encourage affordable housing in office conversions, enhance flexibility in residential density, and legalize existing basement and cellar apartments. Hochul also unveiled a plan to build up to 15,000 new units of housing on State-owned land statewide and to combat discrimination against low and moderate-income New Yorkers and affordable housing providers.