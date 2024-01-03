en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Governor Josh Shapiro’s Sophomore Year: An Uphill Battle Amid Political Division

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:12 am EST
Governor Josh Shapiro’s Sophomore Year: An Uphill Battle Amid Political Division

As Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania steps into his second year in office, he confronts a series of challenges, the aftermath of a court ruling demanding more equitable public school funding and the administration of an upcoming presidential election, previously marred by conspiracy theories and legal battles, being the most prominent among them. Despite operating within a politically divided state legislature, Shapiro, a Democrat, has consistently demonstrated a preference for steering clear of high-stakes political conflicts, instead focusing on attainable administrative goals.

Education Funding: A Rising Challenge

The English-learner population in Pittsburgh schools has risen by 33% over five years, putting a strain on the education budget. It costs 56% more to educate an English-learner student and 42% more to educate an economically disadvantaged student. The state’s Basic Education Funding Commission is expected to release its report by January 11, which will influence the state budget address in February. The commission, established in 2014, is actively working towards a consensus on recommendations to the General Assembly, seeking to address the $6.2 billion funding gap and improve access to quality education state-wide.

A Politically Divided Legislature

As a Democratic governor, Shapiro has had to navigate through a politically divided legislature, with both Democrats and Republicans criticising his approach in the statehouse. However, his administration has seen successes, such as effectively responding to a highway collapse and a toxic chemical spill. Despite this, the state’s election system remains a concern, primarily due to a law that prevents the processing of mail-in ballots before Election Day. The law has been a point of contention, with Republican lawmakers opposing changes without attaching other election-related reforms.

Political Maneuvering in a Battleground State

Shapiro’s administration has shown its readiness for the upcoming presidential election through legal and law enforcement preparations. He has also shown a willingness to work across party lines on certain issues, supporting a voucher program for private and religious schools, a move unusual among Democratic governors. However, the upcoming year promises to be more challenging, with a highway collapse, a train derailment, a budget stalemate, and fallout with allies and adversaries as he navigates political divisions in this major battleground state.

0
Education Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The 'Open Secret' of Abuse: Unmasking Michael Quinlan's Reign of Terror at Royal Liberty School

By Rafia Tasleem

Post-Holiday Business Slump: A Global Phenomenon

By Hadeel Hashem

CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford

By Wojciech Zylm

Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools

By Geeta Pillai

Ex-Principal Challenges Contract Extension: A Look into Transgender Ri ...
@Courts & Law · 46 seconds
Ex-Principal Challenges Contract Extension: A Look into Transgender Ri ...
heart comment 0
PPL Foundation Awards $205,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits in Rhode Island

By Israel Ojoko

PPL Foundation Awards $205,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits in Rhode Island
IIMs Face Challenges in Securing Summer Placements, Reports HirePro

By Dil Bar Irshad

IIMs Face Challenges in Securing Summer Placements, Reports HirePro
ReInHerit Hackathon: Igniting Innovation in Smart Tourism

By María Alejandra Trujillo

ReInHerit Hackathon: Igniting Innovation in Smart Tourism
University of Vaasa Opens Applications for Autumn 2024 Master’s Programmes

By BNN Correspondents

University of Vaasa Opens Applications for Autumn 2024 Master's Programmes
Latest Headlines
World News
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
16 seconds
Leadership Dilemma at Tottenham Hotspur: Who will wear the Captain's Armband?
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
20 seconds
Mali National Football Team Announces Squad for African Cup of Nations
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
32 seconds
CQC and Ofsted Report Reveals Delays in Autism and ADHD Assessment in Trafford
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
37 seconds
Leicester City Braces for January Transfer Window Shake-Up
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
44 seconds
Fordham Rams vs Saint Bonaventure Bonnies: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
46 seconds
Coalition Calls on Labor Government to Protect Gift Recipient Status for Non-Government Schools
Gout Patients Warned Against Self-Treatment of Tophi: Dr. Diyana Ahmad
46 seconds
Gout Patients Warned Against Self-Treatment of Tophi: Dr. Diyana Ahmad
Ghana's Clergy Urges Electoral Commission to Uphold Fairness in 2024 Elections
48 seconds
Ghana's Clergy Urges Electoral Commission to Uphold Fairness in 2024 Elections
Jamie Cassutt Withdraws Proposed Resolution Against LANL's Plutonium Pit Production
51 seconds
Jamie Cassutt Withdraws Proposed Resolution Against LANL's Plutonium Pit Production
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app