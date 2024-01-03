Governor Josh Shapiro’s Sophomore Year: An Uphill Battle Amid Political Division

As Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania steps into his second year in office, he confronts a series of challenges, the aftermath of a court ruling demanding more equitable public school funding and the administration of an upcoming presidential election, previously marred by conspiracy theories and legal battles, being the most prominent among them. Despite operating within a politically divided state legislature, Shapiro, a Democrat, has consistently demonstrated a preference for steering clear of high-stakes political conflicts, instead focusing on attainable administrative goals.

Education Funding: A Rising Challenge

The English-learner population in Pittsburgh schools has risen by 33% over five years, putting a strain on the education budget. It costs 56% more to educate an English-learner student and 42% more to educate an economically disadvantaged student. The state’s Basic Education Funding Commission is expected to release its report by January 11, which will influence the state budget address in February. The commission, established in 2014, is actively working towards a consensus on recommendations to the General Assembly, seeking to address the $6.2 billion funding gap and improve access to quality education state-wide.

A Politically Divided Legislature

As a Democratic governor, Shapiro has had to navigate through a politically divided legislature, with both Democrats and Republicans criticising his approach in the statehouse. However, his administration has seen successes, such as effectively responding to a highway collapse and a toxic chemical spill. Despite this, the state’s election system remains a concern, primarily due to a law that prevents the processing of mail-in ballots before Election Day. The law has been a point of contention, with Republican lawmakers opposing changes without attaching other election-related reforms.

Political Maneuvering in a Battleground State

Shapiro’s administration has shown its readiness for the upcoming presidential election through legal and law enforcement preparations. He has also shown a willingness to work across party lines on certain issues, supporting a voucher program for private and religious schools, a move unusual among Democratic governors. However, the upcoming year promises to be more challenging, with a highway collapse, a train derailment, a budget stalemate, and fallout with allies and adversaries as he navigates political divisions in this major battleground state.