en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 7 p.m., Governor Jim Justice is set to deliver his highly anticipated eighth and final State of the State Address. Taking place in the House of Delegates chamber situated on the state capitol grounds, the event promises to offer a comprehensive overview of his administration’s accomplishments and a preview of the policy roadmap for the coming year.

Key Attendees and Broadcast Details

The audience for this pivotal address will be a distinguished assembly of state leaders and key public figures. Among those in attendance will be members of the West Virginia Senate, the Board of Public Works, justices of the West Virginia Supreme Court, and other invited guests. However, access to the galleries will be limited to ticket holders only, ensuring a focused and engaged audience for the Governor’s address.

For those unable to attend in person, the address will be broadcast live on the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Channel and West Virginia Public Radio, offering a broad platform for citizens to tune in and stay informed about the state’s direction under Governor Justice’s leadership.

Coinciding with the Inauguration of the 86th Legislature

This State of the State address coincides with the opening of both houses of the 86th Legislature. As such, it represents a crucial juncture in the state’s legislative calendar, setting the tone and agenda for the legislature’s work in the coming year.

The Role of the State of the State Address

The State of the State address is an integral fixture in the state’s political schedule. It offers the Governor a platform to outline his administration’s achievements and to set forth the agenda for the coming year. While the specific issues to be addressed by Governor Justice remain under wraps until the address, it is expected to touch upon key issues and policy goals that will shape the future of West Virginia.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
29 seconds ago
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
As Alberta grapples with spiraling wait times and strained healthcare resources, the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre has adopted a stop-gap measure. Temporary barriers have now been erected in the hospital’s emergency room. This is the latest attempt by Alberta Health Services (AHS) to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses while managing the deluge of
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
3 mins ago
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
Flight PS752: A Quest for Justice Amidst Grieving Families and International Tensions
4 mins ago
Flight PS752: A Quest for Justice Amidst Grieving Families and International Tensions
Washington State Legislative Session Opens with Urgent Focus on Housing, Drugs, and Climate
1 min ago
Washington State Legislative Session Opens with Urgent Focus on Housing, Drugs, and Climate
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
2 mins ago
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
2 mins ago
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
Latest Headlines
World News
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
29 seconds
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
35 seconds
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
Oklahoma Sisters Undergo Plastic Surgery Transformations, Facing Mixed Reactions
47 seconds
Oklahoma Sisters Undergo Plastic Surgery Transformations, Facing Mixed Reactions
Washington State Legislative Session Opens with Urgent Focus on Housing, Drugs, and Climate
1 min
Washington State Legislative Session Opens with Urgent Focus on Housing, Drugs, and Climate
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
2 mins
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
2 mins
BJP Stands on its Own, Not Desperate for Alliances: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
2 mins
Snowstorm Disrupts Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Campaign Plans for Trump
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
3 mins
Trump Gains Momentum as Biden Faces Democracy Threat Accusations
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
6 mins
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app