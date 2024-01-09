Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address

On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 7 p.m., Governor Jim Justice is set to deliver his highly anticipated eighth and final State of the State Address. Taking place in the House of Delegates chamber situated on the state capitol grounds, the event promises to offer a comprehensive overview of his administration’s accomplishments and a preview of the policy roadmap for the coming year.

Key Attendees and Broadcast Details

The audience for this pivotal address will be a distinguished assembly of state leaders and key public figures. Among those in attendance will be members of the West Virginia Senate, the Board of Public Works, justices of the West Virginia Supreme Court, and other invited guests. However, access to the galleries will be limited to ticket holders only, ensuring a focused and engaged audience for the Governor’s address.

For those unable to attend in person, the address will be broadcast live on the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Channel and West Virginia Public Radio, offering a broad platform for citizens to tune in and stay informed about the state’s direction under Governor Justice’s leadership.

Coinciding with the Inauguration of the 86th Legislature

This State of the State address coincides with the opening of both houses of the 86th Legislature. As such, it represents a crucial juncture in the state’s legislative calendar, setting the tone and agenda for the legislature’s work in the coming year.

The Role of the State of the State Address

The State of the State address is an integral fixture in the state’s political schedule. It offers the Governor a platform to outline his administration’s achievements and to set forth the agenda for the coming year. While the specific issues to be addressed by Governor Justice remain under wraps until the address, it is expected to touch upon key issues and policy goals that will shape the future of West Virginia.