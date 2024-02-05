Governor Jared Polis on Family, Public Service, and LGBTQ+ Rights

Colorado Governor Jared Polis sat down for an intimate discussion recently, offering a rare glimpse into the interweaving of his personal and official life. The governor, alongside his husband, Marlon Reis, has been a vocal advocate for animal welfare, integrating this passion into his public duties by hosting adoption events at the Governor's Mansion. His children, too, actively participate in such events, including the annual turkey pardon.

Family Life Melded with Official Duties

Marlon Reis and Jared Polis, who have been a couple for nearly two decades and married in 2021, have seamlessly blended their family life with their official duties. Polis, as a governor, has managed to include his children in various official events, creating a unique dynamic in the governance of Colorado.

Concerns for the LGBTQ+ Community

Polis expresses apprehension over the treatment of the LGBTQ+ community by Republican politicians. He specifically calls out Florida Governor DeSantis, accusing him of targeting the community for political gain. Amid these concerns, Polis underscores the importance of having allies like President Biden, especially with looming Supreme Court decisions that could potentially affect LGBTQ+ rights.

Conversion Therapy: A Threat to LGBTQ+ Youth

Polis celebrates Colorado's ban on conversion therapy for minors, a practice that poses significant risk to LGBTQ+ youth. The governor condemns this practice, emphasizing its detrimental impacts on the mental health and wellbeing of these young individuals.

Advice for LGBTQ+ Politicians

Polis encourages other LGBTQ+ politicians to strike a balance that works for them and their families, much like their heterosexual counterparts. He advocates for an approach that harmoniously integrates personal life with the demanding job of public service.