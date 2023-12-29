Hochul’s Veto Aligns with Republicans on Campaign Finance Reform Bill

In an unexpected move, New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that aimed to revise the state’s Public Campaign Finance Program. The legislation proposed to match political contributions of any size with $250 in public funding. The veto has aligned Hochul with Republican lawmakers and some Democrats, marking a surprising shift in the political landscape.

Unpacking the Current Campaign Finance Program

The existing campaign finance program in New York matches small donations, ranging from $5 to $250, at rates of up to 12-to-1 for candidates pursuing statewide or state legislative office. However, this provision applies only if the contributions originate from residents within the candidate’s district. Over 160 candidates have already enrolled in the program for the 2024 election cycle, indicating its popularity among political contestants.

The Controversial Bill

Brooklyn Democrats Assembly Member Latrice Walker and state Sen. Zellnor Myrie sponsored the bill that had narrowly passed in the Democrat-controlled legislative chambers. However, the bill faced criticism for potentially diminishing the influence of small donors and adding considerable costs to the state budget.

The Impact of Hochul’s Veto

Good-government groups and public campaign finance advocates lauded Governor Hochul’s veto. They argue that the veto maintains the program’s focus on small constibutions and aids in combating the influence of wealth in politics. The veto highlights the ongoing intra-party tension between establishment and progressive Democrats over campaign finance reform, bringing the discourse around political funding to the forefront.