Governor Hochul Proposes Overhaul of New York’s Consumer Protection Laws

In a significant development, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has outlined key aspects of her 2024 State of the State proposal, with a primary focus on consumer protection and affordability measures. The proposed measures, the first major revamp of New York’s consumer protection laws in over four decades, aim to criminalize unfair and abusive practices.

Joining the UDAAP Agreement

The proposed expansion would allow New York to become part of the Unfair Deceptive or Abusive Acts or Practices (UDAAP) agreement, which currently excludes only eight states. The proposal has gained support from New York Attorney General, Letitia James, who noted the proposal’s potential to empower her office to deal with a broader range of dishonest business practices causing harm to consumers, including the manipulation of susceptible groups such as senior citizens and students.

Addressing Medical Affordability

Another significant point in Hochul’s proposal is the issue of medical affordability. The governor is suggesting the abolishment of insulin co-pays under certain insurance plans, an enhancement in paid medical leave benefits for the first time in 35 years, and the establishment of regulations for the ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ loans sector. She also intends to shield low-income New Yorkers from medical debt by suggesting updates to the state’s hospital financial assistance law and limiting hospitals’ ability to sue patients below a certain income level.

Housing Affordability

Moreover, housing affordability is also expected to be a central issue in Governor Hochul’s forthcoming State of the State address on January 9th. The governor’s comprehensive agenda, which includes the proposed legislation, strives to strengthen consumer protections, provide financial relief to New Yorkers, and expand hospital financial assistance programs.

In conclusion, Governor Hochul’s proposal marks a significant step toward enhancing consumer protection and affordability in New York. By criminalizing unfair and abusive practices, expanding consumer protection laws, and focusing on issues of medical and housing affordability, the proposal is poised to make a noteworthy impact on the lives of New Yorkers.