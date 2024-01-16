Governor Hochul Endorses New MTA Fare Enforcement Proposal, Commits to Infrastructure Investment

In a decisive move to mitigate fare evasion that cost the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) a whopping $690 million in 2022, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has endorsed a fresh proposal. The revised fare enforcement policies, presented as part of Hochul's 2025 budget proposal to state lawmakers, aim to introduce a 'laddered' approach to penalties.

Proposed Changes to Fare Evasion Penalties

The proposed system is designed to deter habitual fare evaders while offering leniency to first-time offenders. Under the new policy, an initial violation would result in a warning, followed by escalating fines for repeated infringements. A second offense would draw a $100 ticket, with the provision to apply half the amount to an OMNY card. The fines would increase to $150 for a third violation and $200 for a fourth. A fifth-time offense would escalate to being charged as theft of services, signifying a stern approach towards chronic offenders.

Support for Low-Income Commuters

In a compassionate twist, the proposal allows for case dismissals if individuals can demonstrate their enrollment in the Fair Fares program. This initiative is designed to help low-income New Yorkers, ensuring that financial hardship does not lead to penalization.

Further Investments in MTA and Infrastructure

Beyond fare enforcement, the governor's budget proposes significant investments in the MTA and transit infrastructure. The budget allocates $7.9 billion in state operating aid to the MTA, supplemented by additional funding for upstate and downstate transit systems. Furthermore, $7.6 billion has been earmarked for the third year of the state’s five-year $32.9 billion Department of Transportation Capital Plan, leveraging federal funding commitments to support major infrastructure projects.

Additionally, Governor Hochul's budget proposes funding for the engineering and design of two major transit projects: the Interborough Express, a new rail line connecting Brooklyn and Queens, and a western extension of the Second Avenue Subway. These projects aim to provide improved crosstown connectivity in Harlem, bolstering the city's public transportation network.

The MTA is also experimenting with new fare gate designs to prevent evasion. The results of these trials have been mixed so far, indicating the complexity of the task at hand. However, with the proposed changes in fare enforcement and the investment in infrastructure, the MTA is poised to overcome its challenges and move towards a more sustainable future.