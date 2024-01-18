Governor Healey Unveils Spending Plans Amid Fiscal Challenges

During her State of the Commonwealth address, Governor Maura Healey unveiled her fiscal plans for the upcoming year.

Advertisment

Her key focus is on bolstering early education and child care programs, with an increase of nearly $590 million, and setting aside $10 million towards mental health services for vulnerable youth.

Other proposals include doubling the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's (MBTA) operating budget and introducing a reduced fare option for low-income riders. This move is seen as a veiled critique of former Governor Charlie Baker's management of the MBTA.s

In a bid to improve educational outcomes, Healey's administration is contemplating a complete overhaul of the literacy curriculum in schools.

Furthermore, as part of the state's commitment to tackling climate change, significant investments are proposed in the field of climate tech.