Nigeria

Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed his aspiration to be remembered for his administration’s performance, particularly in addressing governance issues and advancing state development. This sentiment was shared during a Thanksgiving and Interdenominational Church Service held in honor of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt.

Fubara’s Aspiration for a Positive Legacy

The governor’s ambition to leave a positive legacy comes in the wake of accusations from his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who claimed Fubara neglected a ring road project initiated during Wike’s tenure. In response, Fubara’s media aide, Boniface Onyedi, released a statement spotlighting the governor’s aspiration for his administration to be associated with positive achievements.

Support for the Armed Forces

During the ceremony, Fubara acknowledged the contributions of the armed forces, both past and present. He pledged his administration’s continued support for both the fallen heroes and those currently serving, stating his commitment to uphold Nigeria’s unity and defend its territorial integrity.

Bishop Oko-Jaja’s Call for Support

Bishop Emmanuel Oko-Jaja of the Diocese of Niger Delta, in his sermon, urged the government, industry leaders, and citizens to support and honor military members for their sacrifices. The Bishop emphasized the importance of recognizing the role of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the country’s journey to independence, calling for increased respect and admiration for the military in line with global standards.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

