Governor Fintiri of Adamawa State Issues Stern Warning Against Violence Instigators

In a recent address, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State sounded a stern warning against individuals planning to incite violence and disrupt the hard-earned peace in the state. This comes in the wake of an attack on the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources Development, Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq, whose vehicle was stolen by hoodlums.

Unmasking the Unscrupulous Conflict Entrepreneurs

Governor Fintiri's warning is based on credible intelligence indicating that certain 'unscrupulous conflict entrepreneurs' are sponsoring youths to raid government and private warehouses. These individuals, driven by their own ulterior motives, are hell-bent on destabilizing the peace in Adamawa State.

Governor Fintiri's Zero-Tolerance Stance

The governor has made it clear that his government will not tolerate any attempts to undermine the peaceful coexistence in the state. "Adamawa State will be too hot for anyone planning to incite violence," Fintiri declared. He emphasized that those engaging in such acts will face the full wrath of the law.

A Call for Vigilance and Unity

Despite the threats, Governor Fintiri remains optimistic about maintaining peace in the state. He urged the people of Adamawa to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities. The governor also called for unity among the residents, stressing that peace is a collective responsibility.

The attack on Commissioner Sadiq and the theft of his vehicle have raised concerns about the safety of government officials in Adamawa State. However, Governor Fintiri has assured the public that his administration is committed to ensuring the security of all citizens.

As Adamawa State continues to grapple with the threat of violence, it is clear that the efforts of Governor Fintiri and the state government are crucial in maintaining peace and order. The people of Adamawa must also play their part by remaining vigilant and united against those seeking to destabilize the state.

Key Points:

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has warned against plans to incite violence and disrupt peace in the state.

Credible intelligence indicates that some sponsored youth are preparing to raid government and private warehouses.

Governor Fintiri has vowed to take firm action against those planning to incite violence, emphasizing that they will find Adamawa State too 'hot' to stay.

The governor urged the people of Adamawa to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to the relevant authorities.

In the face of threats, Governor Fintiri remains steadfast in his commitment to maintaining peace and security in Adamawa State. As he said, "We will not allow anyone to undermine the peaceful coexistence in our state."