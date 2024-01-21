Governor Eno Triumphs: State-wide Crusade and Arise Initiative Announced

Emerging from the legal trenches of 26 court cases with unscathed victory, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State attributes his remarkable triumph to divine intervention. The Supreme Court, dismissing all accusations for lack of merit, affirmed his mandate as the governor, enshrining Eno as a symbol of resilience in the face of relentless opposition.

State-wide Crusade: A Thanksgiving Triumph

Eno's victorious emergence has incited a wave of gratitude throughout Akwa Ibom State. In response, the governor declared a State-wide crusade from February 8 to 10, culminating in an official Thanksgiving Day on February 11, 2024. Under the theme 'My case is different', the crusade is expected to draw a large crowd, resonating with the citizens' shared joy over their leader's victory.

Arise Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for the Elderly

Complementing triumph with altruism, Governor Eno launched the Arise Initiative. This initiative, aimed at providing financial support to the elderly, promises to grant N50,000 to 500 elders scattered across the state's local governments. The governor emphasized the need for transparency, instructing Transition Chairmen to ensure the funds reach their rightful recipients.

Renewed Hope Initiative: Lighting the Path of Compassion

As part of his acknowledgment, Governor Eno extended his appreciation towards the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Her altruistic Renewed Hope Initiative granted N100,000 to 250 elderly citizens in the state, paving the path of compassion for others to follow. The Governor's office, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, will oversee the Arise Initiative, promising a future of care and support for the elderly.