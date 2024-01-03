Governor-elect Jeff Landry Unveils Key Cabinet Picks in Latest Announcement

In a move that signals his readiness for the forthcoming tenure, Governor-elect Jeff Landry of Louisiana has taken a decisive step, announcing key appointments in his cabinet, a list that comprises individuals with a blend of public service and private sector experience.

Appointments Reflect Blend of Experience

Among the appointees, Tyler Gray stands out, having been chosen to lead the Department of Natural Resources. Gray comes with a robust background in both the private sector, with his tenure as corporate secretary for Placid Refining Co., and public service, through his role as president and general counsel to the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association. His prior work with the Department of Natural Resources makes him a fitting choice for this role.

Forge Ahead with Veteran Leadership

Also named in this round of appointments is retired Louisiana National Guard Colonel Jacques Thibodeaux, who has been assigned the position of director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP). Thibodeaux boasts an impressive military career, marked by 31 years in the National Guard and combat duty in Iraq, complemented by 28 years of service with the U.S. Marshals. His experience and commitment to national security will be a valuable asset in his new role.

From Within Ranks

Adding to Thibodeaux’s team, Neal Fudge has been designated the role of GOHSEP deputy director. Fudge’s promotion from his current positions within the same office makes perfect sense, given his familiarity with the office’s operations and challenges.

A Focus on Workforce Development

Lastly, but by no means the least, Susie Schowen will take the helm of the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Schowen’s background is steeped in workforce development, having spent over a decade at FastStart, the workforce division of Louisiana Economic Development, and currently serving as vice president at the Louisiana Community and Technical College System. Her appointment signals Landry’s commitment to strengthening Louisiana’s workforce.