Governor DeSantis Proposes National Standard for Civics Education

In a recent interview in Iowa, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis indicated his intent to implement a national standard for history and social studies education, drawing inspiration from the model utilized in his home state. This announcement comes in line with his educational policy plans, should he be elected to lead the nation. Highlighting the importance of teaching American civics and the founding principles of the country, DeSantis is poised to continue the educational reforms initiated in Florida, with a focus on civics education.

Florida’s Civic Literacy Excellence Initiative

During the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis initiated the Civic Literacy Excellence Initiative in Florida. This initiative, funded by $116 million of federal coronavirus relief funds, aimed to enhance civics education and tackle what the Governor described as ‘indoctrination factories’ and ‘critical race theory.’ This move was seen as a response to the growing controversy around the teaching of race and history in schools, a subject that has become a political flashpoint in recent years.

Eliminating the Department of Education

DeSantis has long expressed his desire to dismantle the federal Department of Education. In his vision, even without a federal agency, a standardized civics curriculum would be welcomed by the American people. His comments suggest a continuation of the educational reforms begun in Florida, focusing on civics education while maintaining a stance against what he perceives as politicization within the curriculum.