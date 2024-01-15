Governor Dapo Abiodun’s Support is The Key to Local Government Success in Ogun State

The harmony of government and faith took center stage at the recent prayer session organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria in Iperu Remo, Ogun State.

The event, which welcomed attendees into the New Year, served as a platform for key government officials to reflect on the past year and express gratitude for their achievements, attributing the milestones to the support of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Hon. Olusegun Ogunleye, Chairman of Ikenne Local Government, credited the successes of 2023 to the Governor's unwavering support.

He lauded the developmental strides at the grassroots level, underlining the crucial role of the state government in facilitating progress at the local level.

Ogunleye also called for the continued support of Iperu Remo's residents in 2024, acknowledging the power of communal backing in driving development.

Mirroring this sentiment, Pastor Ola Vincent, President of CAN, encouraged reliance on divine assistance, drawing parallels with the biblical narrative of the Israelites in Egypt.