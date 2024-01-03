en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Governor Calls for Unity as 2024 Governance Activities Begin

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
Governor Calls for Unity as 2024 Governance Activities Begin

The Governor commenced the 2024 governance activities with a striking message: unity and an end to rivalry within the Cabinet. He painted a picture of the Cabinet as a cohesive family, where every member has equal rights, and where segregation and rivalry have no place. The Governor’s message highlighted the importance of prioritizing state matters over personal interests and benefits.

The Essence of Unity in Governance

Unity, the Governor emphasized, is the cornerstone of effective governance. It is not just about the abstract concept of togetherness, but about actual operation in harmony, working towards the common good. He reminded the Cabinet members of their responsibilities and duties, urging them to put the interests of the state above their own. He also reiterated his previous statements made before and after the appointment of Cabinet members, emphasizing the need for sacrifice and a patriotic commitment to serving the state rather than seeking personal gains.

A Call for Collective Responsibility

The Governor’s speech was not just an appeal for unity, but a call to action. It encouraged fostering a collective sense of responsibility and dedication to the public good. The Governor emphasized that the commitments made during the appointment of Cabinet members should not be just formalities but should translate into action. The public good, he reminded, should be the principal focus of every Cabinet member.

Setting the Tone for 2024 Governance

The Governor’s address set the tone for the 2024 governance activities. It placed emphasis on harmonious operation within the Cabinet, dedicating service to the state, prioritizing public good over personal interests, and establishing a collective sense of responsibility among the Cabinet members. This call to action is expected to guide the governance activities in the coming year, ensuring that every act of governance is directed towards the betterment of the state and the welfare of its citizens.

0
Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
56 seconds ago
Osun State Governor Sets New Performance Standards for Cabinet
In an unprecedented move, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has instituted a stringent performance evaluation system for his cabinet, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and service delivery to the state’s citizens. The announcement was made during the inaugural State Executive Council meeting, as relayed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi. Performance Reviews
Osun State Governor Sets New Performance Standards for Cabinet
Former President Trump's 2024 Election Eligibility Under Scrutiny
3 mins ago
Former President Trump's 2024 Election Eligibility Under Scrutiny
American Legion Auxiliary Postpones Meeting; Republican Party of Wayne County in Full Swing
3 mins ago
American Legion Auxiliary Postpones Meeting; Republican Party of Wayne County in Full Swing
Enniscorthy Shaken by Attempted Robbery, Gardai Seek Public's Help
1 min ago
Enniscorthy Shaken by Attempted Robbery, Gardai Seek Public's Help
Knoxville Police Release Footage of Christmas Eve Officer-Involved Shooting
1 min ago
Knoxville Police Release Footage of Christmas Eve Officer-Involved Shooting
Reform UK's Farcical Press Conference: A Snapshot of UK Politics in 2024
2 mins ago
Reform UK's Farcical Press Conference: A Snapshot of UK Politics in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korean Opposition Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Stabbed in the Neck
20 seconds
South Korean Opposition Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Stabbed in the Neck
Mental Trauma: The Underestimated Trigger for Physical Health Problems
42 seconds
Mental Trauma: The Underestimated Trigger for Physical Health Problems
Osun State Governor Sets New Performance Standards for Cabinet
57 seconds
Osun State Governor Sets New Performance Standards for Cabinet
Amazon Discounts This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray by 20%
1 min
Amazon Discounts This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray by 20%
Maine Gears Up for Ski Season: Safety Takes the Spotlight
1 min
Maine Gears Up for Ski Season: Safety Takes the Spotlight
Battle Creek Girls Basketball Team Emerges as Confident Contender
2 mins
Battle Creek Girls Basketball Team Emerges as Confident Contender
Reform UK's Farcical Press Conference: A Snapshot of UK Politics in 2024
2 mins
Reform UK's Farcical Press Conference: A Snapshot of UK Politics in 2024
Roberto Firmino Makes Sentimental Return to Anfield
2 mins
Roberto Firmino Makes Sentimental Return to Anfield
Affordable F1 Holiday Packages: Experience Formula 1 Races Abroad Without Breaking the Bank
3 mins
Affordable F1 Holiday Packages: Experience Formula 1 Races Abroad Without Breaking the Bank
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
2 hours
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
PlayStation 5's Gran Turismo 7 Available at a Hefty Discount
2 hours
PlayStation 5's Gran Turismo 7 Available at a Hefty Discount
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app