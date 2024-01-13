en English
Nigeria

Governor Caleb Mutfwang Celebrates Supreme Court Victory, Commends Judiciary and President Tinubu

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:38 pm EST
Governor Caleb Mutfwang Celebrates Supreme Court Victory, Commends Judiciary and President Tinubu

In a striking turn of events, Plateau State’s Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, emerged victorious in the Supreme Court, an achievement celebrated widely across the state. The pivotal roles of Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and the Supreme Court Justices in maintaining neutrality during the legal proceedings were highly lauded by the Governor. Mutfwang’s victory was marked by a grand reception at the Langfield resort in Jos, where he attributed his success to divine intervention and the unwavering support of the people.

Mutfwang’s Call for Unity

During the celebration, Mutfwang passionately called for unity and pledged to deliver effective governance with the support of the people. He expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the people of Plateau and the judiciary, acknowledging their crucial contribution to his win.

Support from High-ranking Political Figures

Several political figures, including the Speaker of the State Assembly, a former governor, and party officials, were present at the event. They echoed Mutfwang’s call for unity and pledged their unwavering support to his governance. Stressing the importance of moving forward, they urged for any injustices against the people of Plateau State to be addressed according to the law.

A Victory for Plateau State

The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Mutfwang’s election was met with scenes of jubilation across Plateau State. For the people of Plateau, who had lost faith in the judiciary and democratic process, this judgement served as a much-needed relief. It also underscored the urgent need for further reforms to restore the reputation of the judiciary. In response, Mutfwang committed to delivering good governance and restoring the people’s faith in the system.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

