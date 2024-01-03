Governor Buni Continues the Transformation of Yobe State in 2024

As the dawn of 2024 breaks, Governor Mai Mala Buni, the leader of Yobe State, reaffirms his unwavering commitment to the comprehensive progression of the region, upholding its honor as ‘the Pride of the Sahel’. This profound revelation is shared by Malam Yusuf Ali, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Communications and Strategy to the Governor, during a candid interview with People’s Daily.

Significant Progress Amid Challenges

Despite the myriad of challenges that have presented themselves, Governor Buni’s administration has been able to make remarkable headway in various key sectors. These include healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and security. The administration’s ability to achieve such significant advancements with limited resources has been widely acknowledged and commended.

Building a Conducive Business Environment

Part of the success of Yobe State under Governor Buni’s leadership is attributed to the creation of a climate that is conducive to business. This has been made possible through the fostering of successful partnerships, thereby opening up the state for more business opportunities and collaborations.

Unyielding Commitment & The Road Ahead

While Yobe State has witnessed substantial growth under the watchful eye of Governor Buni, SSA Ali emphasizes that there is still a lot to be accomplished. The state’s administration recognizes that consolidation of the gains achieved thus far and the realization of the collective aspirations of Yobe’s citizens require continuous effort. Ali also acknowledges the relentless prayer, support, and solidarity from the people, which serves as a source of motivation for the administration to build upon the progress made and fulfill the shared ambitions of Yobe’s people.