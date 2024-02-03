Governor Bill Lee Appoints Judge Mary L. Wagner to Tennessee Supreme Court

In a significant shift for Tennessee's judicial landscape, Governor Bill Lee has announced the appointment of Memphis Judge Mary L. Wagner to the Tennessee Supreme Court. The role, effectively vacant following the retirement of Justice Roger A. Page, has been bestowed upon Wagner, a seasoned judge with an impressive legal career. Currently serving as a Circuit Court judge for the 30th Judicial District, Wagner's command of the law, as well as her commitment to the conservative principles of judicial restraint, have been cited by Lee as key reasons for her selection.

Wagner's Legal Trajectory

Wagner's legal journey has been marked by breadth and depth. She has served as an associate at Rice Amundsen Caperton PLLC and has shared her legal acumen as an adjunct professor at The University of Memphis School of Law. Her vast experience and proven capability have contributed to her reputation as a distinguished judge.

Implications of the Appointment

The appointment of Wagner is a noteworthy milestone. It not only adds a fresh perspective to the bench but also reinforces the role of women in the judiciary. Governor Lee's decision underscores his commitment to appointing individuals who respect the rule of law and hold fast to conservative judicial principles.

Next Steps

The nomination of Wagner to the Supreme Court now awaits confirmation by the General Assembly. Given her credentials and the Governor's endorsement, her confirmation is likely. The appointment will become effective on August 31, following the retirement of Justice Page. As Wagner prepares to assume her new role, the state of Tennessee anticipates the impact of her contribution to the Supreme Court.