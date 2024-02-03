Governor Bill Lee Appoints Judge Mary L. Wagner to Tennessee Supreme Court

Memphis Judge Mary L. Wagner has been appointed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. The position will become available following the retirement of Justice Roger A. Page. With significant experience serving on the 30th Judicial District Court, Judge Wagner brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong commitment to conservative principles of judicial restraint to the state's highest court.

Conservative Principles and Judicial Restraint

Wagner is renowned for her understanding of and respect for the rule of law. Her appointment is a testimony to her unwavering commitment to conservative principles of judicial restraint. These principles emphasize that judges should limit the exercise of their own power and avoid substituting their judgement for that of the legislature.

A Path of Confirmation

Prior to assuming her role on the Tennessee Supreme Court, Judge Wagner's appointment must be confirmed by the General Assembly. This process involves thorough review and approval by the legislative body, ensuring that only the most qualified individuals are appointed to the bench.

Significance of the Appointment

This appointment is of significant importance. It not only fills a crucial vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court but also sets a clear precedent for the kind of jurists that Governor Lee, and perhaps other conservative leaders, look to appoint. The selection of Judge Wagner, a figure who embodies conservative values and principles, sends a strong message about the kind of justice the current administration seeks to promote.