Nigeria

Governor Bello Reshuffles Cabinet Ahead of Kogi State Handover

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
Governor Bello Reshuffles Cabinet Ahead of Kogi State Handover

In a significant move aimed at recalibrating governance and ensuring a seamless transition, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has reshuffled his cabinet ahead of the handover to his successor, Governor-Elect Alhaji Usman Ododo, slated for January 27. This reshuffling, affecting heads of agencies, parastatals, and other appointees, was announced following a state Executive Council Meeting in Lokoja.

Cabinet Reshuffle for a Smooth Transition

The decision to overhaul the cabinet comes as part of a comprehensive transition process as Governor Bello’s administration draws to a close. The governor emphasized the need for a smooth handover to the incoming administration, ensuring continuity in governance. As part of this process, those affected by the dissolution have been instructed to conduct a proper handover of their responsibilities to their successors.

Dedication and Patriotism: The Outgoing Officials

While announcing the reshuffle, Governor Bello expressed gratitude towards the outgoing officials for their unwavering commitment to their roles, and for their patriotic service to the state. The governor commended them for their dedication and the significant contributions they have made during their tenure.

Notably, some key figures in the administration have been retained, including the Secretary to the Government of Kogi, the State Security Adviser, and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice. Furthermore, new appointees have been named to fill essential roles. A particular emphasis has been placed on enhancing the state’s security architecture by appointing Security Advisers for each Federal Constituency.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

