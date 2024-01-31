Governor Alia Visits Alma Mater, Requests Prayers Amidst Challenges

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, made an impactful visit to his alma mater, St. Thomas Aquinas Major Seminary in Makurdi, where he reached out to the religious community, urging them to pray for his administration's success amidst challenges from 'anti-people forces'. The seminary, a significant part of the Catholic Ecclesiastical Province of Abuja, proudly stands as the third largest in Nigeria.

During his visit, Governor Alia was not just another visiting dignitary but a revered alumnus. He expressed his deep connection with the seminary and acknowledged its role in shaping his life. In his plea for prayers, he underscored the challenges that his administration faces from 'anti-people forces' – a phrase that hints at the complexities and pressures of political leadership.

Recognizing the Seminary's Contributions and Needs

Adding to the event's significance, Vice Rector Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Samuel Akagwu extended his gratitude towards Governor Alia for the ongoing access road project. A community-enriching initiative, the project promises to benefit not just the seminary but also the local community.

However, Akagwu did not shy away from highlighting the seminary's needs, such as improved hostel accommodations and an auditorium, subtly reminding the governor of the institution's infrastructural requirements.

As an acknowledgment of his efforts and achievements, the president of the alumni association, Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Thomas Omiru, presented Governor Alia with an 'Award of Service to Humanity'. Governor Alia, in response, underscored the church's significant work in sectors like health care and education and commended priests working in challenging environments. He also emphasized his dual role as governor and priest and reasserted his commitment to serving the people.

While highlighting the significance of the Holy Eucharist and the Liturgy of the Hour in a priest's life, Governor Alia urged the clergy to remember him in their prayers, indicating his deep-seated respect and dependence on spiritual guidance in his political journey.