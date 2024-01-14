en English
Nigeria

Governor Alia Calls for Collective Action Against Insecurity in Katsina-Ala

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:53 am EST
In the wake of rampant insecurity marked by kidnappings and killings in Katsina-Ala, Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has made an impassioned plea for a collective, swift action. Speaking at the funeral of Chief Benjamin Fezanga Wombo, the Governor underscored the urgent need for peace and security in the region, drawing attention to the recent abduction of the Caretaker Chairman of Ukum Local Government Area and three others.

Urgent Call for Action

Presenting the grim state of affairs during his funeral oration for the late Chief Wombo, Governor Alia addressed the issue of insecurity, highlighting the recent kidnapping of the Caretaker Chairman of Ukum Local Government Area and three others who were on their way to the funeral. “We need immediate solutions to this insecurity,” insisted Alia, expressing his administration’s readiness to implement any recommendations aimed at restoring long-lasting peace.

Collaborative Approach to Peace

The Governor urged members of the Sankera political bloc, including current and former senators, House of Representatives members, and other influential figures, to organize a meeting for strategizing solutions. He requested for the resolutions from this meeting to be submitted for immediate implementation. Additionally, Alia expressed his readiness to engage the youth in positive community activities, an initiative aimed to steer them away from criminal behavior.

Remembering Chief Wombo

Amid the calls for peace, Governor Alia also paid tribute to Chief Wombo, acknowledging the deceased’s impactful life. He extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, lauding Chief Wombo’s contributions to the community. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen George Akume, echoed Alia’s sentiments, calling for collective responsibility to advance the state’s development.

To sum up, in a move to tackle the escalating insecurity, Governor Alia has urged for a collaborative effort from political leaders and the community. His resolve to restore peace and his commitment to youth engagement are promising steps towards a safer community.

Nigeria Politics Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

