Governor Alex Otti Addresses Pension Arrears and Outlines 2024 Plans in New Year Message

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, began the New Year with an honest admission that his administration had been unable to clear pension arrears for retired civil servants by the close of 2023. Otti attributed the shortfall to a digital verification exercise that revealed the state owed nearly double the previously estimated sum, with some retirees grappling with unpaid pensions dating back to 2014.

Meticulous Verification and Future Plans

The digital verification exercise, conducted with an overarching aim to minimize stress on the pensioners, adopted a humane approach. It included home visits for the verification of those too frail or unwell to travel. Otti conveyed optimism regarding the payment of these arrears before the end of the first quarter of 2024, stating that he is prepared to seek additional approvals if necessary.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to regular salary and pension payments, he mentioned that reviews of salaries are underway to align with the current economic conditions. In his New Year message, Otti tagged 2024 as a ‘great cycle’ for the people of Abia, reminding them of past achievements such as road reconstruction, improvements in the health and education sectors, restoration of security, and support for the economically disadvantaged.

Looking Ahead: 2024

Looking ahead, Otti indicated that his government plans to invest heavily in critical sectors, attract private sector investments, and accelerate the digitization of public institution operations to enhance service delivery in 2024. He called on citizens to fulfill their civic duties, emphasizing the importance of tax payments and cooperation with security agencies. Otti sternly cautioned that any support for criminal activities would be treated as an act of sabotage against the state.