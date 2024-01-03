Governor Adeleke Credits Osun State’s Liberation to Divine Intervention

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, in a recent inter-religious prayer event, credited the progress and liberation of the state to divine intervention. The event, held in Osogbo, marked the beginning of 2024 and was attended by religious and traditional leaders, as well as state employees. In his address, Adeleke conveyed his gratitude for the state’s deliverance from past adversities and the hostile political environment inherited from his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola.

Attributing Success to Divine Guidance and Collective Effort

Adeleke, who assumed office amid challenges and alleged traps set by Oyetola, expressed his belief in the power of prayer and divine guidance. He emphasized that the state’s achievements were not just a result of his leadership, but also a testimony to the fervent prayers by religious leaders and residents of Osun State. The governor further encouraged everyone to continue seeking the face of God for the success of their collective project.

State’s Progress and Future Prospects

In his speech, Adeleke highlighted the state’s progress in areas such as public service reform, worker welfare, pensioners’ support, local governance restoration, infrastructure, and sustainable governance. He attributed these successes to God’s favor and the collective effort of the people of Osun. According to him, the state’s progress surpassed the expectations of his political opponents, further underlining the effectiveness of his administration.

Emphasizing the Role of Prayer in Governance

During the event, Adeleke reiterated the importance of prayer and divine guidance in policy-making and governance. He affirmed his administration’s reliance on divine guidance in making crucial decisions, and overcoming the hurdles posed by his predecessor. Also, prayers were offered for the continuous progress of the state, economic advancement, peace, tranquility, political stability, security, and divine wisdom for the governor.

Finally, the paramount ruler of Iwoland declared his support for Adeleke, expressing his belief that the governor would be re-elected for a second term in office. He urged everyone present to offer their support for the administration, signifying a positive outlook for the state’s future under Adeleke’s leadership.