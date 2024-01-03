en English
Nigeria

Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:57 am EST
In a recent move that has stirred up a spectrum of responses online, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has appointed Pastor Andrew Ma’aji and Chief Chukwuma Innocent Ogbu as Special Advisers in his office.

This announcement was made by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media, Kwankwason Tuwita, on a social media platform.

Inclusive Governance and Diversity

The appointments of Ma’aji and Ogbu are aimed at fostering inclusiveness and harmony in the state’s governance. In a country teeming with diverse ethnic and religious groups, these appointments underscore the necessity for mutual acceptance and cooperation among different groups.

Governor Yusuf, in his statement, emphasized the need for competence, professionalism, and dedication to duty in his new team.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

