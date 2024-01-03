Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints Special Advisers, Sparking Mixed Reactions

In a recent move that has stirred up a spectrum of responses online, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has appointed Pastor Andrew Ma’aji and Chief Chukwuma Innocent Ogbu as Special Advisers in his office.

This announcement was made by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media, Kwankwason Tuwita, on a social media platform.

Inclusive Governance and Diversity

The appointments of Ma’aji and Ogbu are aimed at fostering inclusiveness and harmony in the state’s governance. In a country teeming with diverse ethnic and religious groups, these appointments underscore the necessity for mutual acceptance and cooperation among different groups.

Governor Yusuf, in his statement, emphasized the need for competence, professionalism, and dedication to duty in his new team.