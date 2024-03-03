Government's Spending Cuts Likely to Delay Treaty Settlements, Warns Te Arawhiti CEO

Recent government efforts to slash public service spending are expected to slow down some Treaty settlements, with officials and MPs expressing concern over the potential impacts on Māori Crown relations. Te Arawhiti, the Office for Māori Crown Relations, is tasked with overseeing these critical negotiations, facing a mandated 6.5 percent reduction in its operational budget. This fiscal tightening could notably affect the timeline of settlements with various iwi, including the highly anticipated Ngāpuhi settlement.

Advertisment

Strategic Prioritization Amid Fiscal Constraints

Lil Anderson, the Chief Executive of Te Arawhiti, highlighted during a session with the Māori Affairs select committee that while the agency is positioned to manage the budget cuts without "huge impacts," certain negotiations might experience delays. Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith has been actively setting priorities, ensuring that imminent settlements, such as the one with Ngāpuhi, proceed without significant hindrance. The approach aims to balance fiscal responsibility with the government's commitment to advancing Treaty settlements.

Ngāpuhi Settlement in Focus

Advertisment

The Ngāpuhi iwi, New Zealand's largest, has been at the center of discussions, particularly during this year's Waitangi celebrations. With over 165,000 members and a complex structure of more than 110 hapū, achieving a settlement has been a longstanding challenge. Despite the government's reluctance to make definitive commitments, efforts to progress negotiations have been evident, with Minister Goldsmith engaging directly with hapū representatives. The ongoing dialogue and the recent Waitangi Tribunal's Northern Inquiry report underline the government's intent to address historical grievances.

Impact of Budget Cuts on Treaty Negotiations

While Te Arawhiti is optimistic about navigating the budget cuts, the reduction in public service spending raises questions about the pace and efficiency of Treaty settlements. These settlements are crucial for rectifying historical injustices and fostering a positive relationship between the Crown and Māori. Delays in negotiations could potentially strain these relationships. However, the commitment to prioritizing key settlements suggests a strategic approach to overcoming fiscal challenges.

The government's budgetary constraints and their impact on Treaty settlements underscore the complex interplay between fiscal policy and historical redress. As negotiations with Ngāpuhi and other iwi continue, the ability of Te Arawhiti and government officials to adapt and prioritize will be crucial in advancing the path towards resolution and reconciliation.