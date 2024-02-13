Government Vows Strict Action Against Infosys and Other Companies Failing to Create Jobs After Land Allocation

In a bold move, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Bengaluru, Samruddhi Manjunath, called out IT giant Infosys for their failure to create jobs despite being allotted a significant portion of land. This accusation comes amidst growing concerns over the lack of employment opportunities for locals who have lost their land to make way for industrial development.

Minister's Promise: Strict Measures Against Defaulters

Responding to the call attention notice by Manjunath, Industries Minister M. B. Patil promised stern action against companies that have not held up their end of the bargain. "We will take strict measures, including the withdrawal of incentives, against industries that have not provided jobs to land losers despite receiving incentives and subsidies," Patil declared.

The Infosys Case: Jobs Not Created Despite Land Allocation

BJP member Arvind Bellad specifically highlighted Infosys as a prime example of this issue. The IT major was given 58 acres of land in Hubballi, yet it has failed to provide the expected number of jobs. This revelation has sparked outrage among various political parties, who are now demanding accountability from such corporations.

Need for Penalties and Strict Enforcement

Minister Patil emphasized the necessity of penalties and stringent enforcement of job requirements for locals in industrial establishments. He assured that the government will look into the matter and take appropriate steps to ensure that companies adhere to their commitments. Manjunath echoed this sentiment, stating that it is crucial to protect the rights of those who have sacrificed their land for the sake of industrial growth.

With increasing public pressure and political will, it seems that the era of companies exploiting land and resources without fulfilling their obligations may soon come to an end. The government's promise to enforce job requirements and penalize defaulters is a significant step towards ensuring justice for land losers and promoting sustainable industrial development.

