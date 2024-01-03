en English
India

Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST
Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections

The central government has indicated that the rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 (CAA) will be notified well ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections. The CAA, a law that stirred controversy and nationwide protests, aims to expedite Indian citizenship for persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Preparation for CAA Implementation

Government officials have announced that the rules for the CAA are ready and that the entire application process will be conducted online. This move signifies that the Narendra Modi-led government is taking definitive steps toward implementing the CAA, thereby granting Indian citizenship to eligible individuals.

Streamlining the Application Process

An online portal has been established to streamline the application process for those seeking Indian citizenship under the CAA. Applicants will need to declare the year they entered India without proper travel documentation, but they will not be required to provide any other documents. The government has granted authority to over 30 District Magistrates and Home Secretaries across nine states to bestow Indian citizenship to qualified applicants.

Reactions and Legal Challenges

The upcoming implementation of the CAA has caused concerns in Assam and Tripura, where it is perceived as potentially altering the demography and contravening the Assam Accord of 1985. The Act has also faced legal challenges in the Supreme Court, with petitioners arguing that the law is arbitrary and discriminatory. Despite the protests and legal hurdles, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that the implementation of the CAA cannot be halted and accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of misleading the public on the issue.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

