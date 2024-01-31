Government Seeks International Advice to Establish Truth and Reconciliation Commission

The government has embarked on an ambitious mission to establish a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a transformative step aimed at addressing past political disturbances and healing the nation. The initiative is steered by the Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, who is actively seeking counsel from international development partners.

Learning from Global Precedents

The plan is to assimilate insights from experiences of similar commissions in over 50 countries. This global perspective will provide a blueprint, helping to avoid potential setbacks and ensure the commission is tailored to the country's specific needs. The overarching goal is to provide a platform for open dialogue and truth-telling, promoting closure and healing for the nation's past conflicts.

Collaboration with the United Nations

Recent meetings have been conducted with United Nations representatives, including UN resident co-ordinator Dirk Wegener, and UN Human Rights Office regional representative Heike Alefsen, among others. These interactions reflect the government's commitment to engaging with international bodies, tapping into their expertise, and ensuring the commission's effectiveness.

Parliamentary Approval and Future Aspirations

The proposal for the commission was approved by the Parliament in September of the previous year. This marked the beginning of a journey to resolve historical grievances and lay to rest the chapters of turmoil in the country's history. As the commission takes shape, the nation stands on the brink of a new era, one that promises truth, reconciliation, and a peaceful future.