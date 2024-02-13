Government Proposes Bonus Ban for Water Company Executives Over Pollution Incidents

In a bid to hold water company executives accountable for environmental negligence, the government is set to introduce new regulations that would ban bonuses for bosses and board members at companies found guilty of serious pollution incidents. This decision follows a series of voluntary bonus declinations by water company bosses last year after their firms were prosecuted for pollution incidents.

Proposed Ban on Bonuses for Water Company Executives

The government's plan to ban bonuses for water company bosses and executive board members is a response to the growing concern over sewage pollution incidents. The ban would apply to companies that have been successfully prosecuted for Category 1 or 2 pollution incidents, as per criteria to be determined in consultation with the regulator Ofwat.

While campaigners have welcomed this move, they argue that more needs to be done to address the issue of sewage pollution by water companies. This sentiment is echoed by the significant decrease in overall prosecutions by the Environment Agency in recent years, which has prompted considerations for measures to tackle the problem.

Transboundary Sewage Pollution: A Persistent Threat

The transboundary sewage pollution flowing from Tijuana, Mexico into San Diego County poses a significant public health threat. Inadequate infrastructure, urbanization, and sewage treatment plants on both sides of the border have exacerbated the issue, with specific focus on the South Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The legal and socioeconomic implications of this crisis are far-reaching, affecting not only public health but also the environment and vulnerable populations. The discovery of harmful chemicals, pathogens, and contaminants in the water, air, soil, and sediments of the affected region underscores the urgent need for action.

Legal Challenge to 'Back Door' Sewage Pollution Rule Change

Wild Justice, in conjunction with Leigh Day, is challenging the government's 'back door' sewage pollution rule change. They argue that the notice unlawfully attempts to scrap nutrient neutrality rules, potentially lowering environmental protections.

The notice requires water companies to upgrade sewage infrastructure for pollution control by 2030. However, planning authorities must assume these measures will be in place by then, potentially allowing housebuilders in England to permit sewage pollution through updated guidance.

This change was previously defeated in the House of Lords. Currently, housebuilders in sensitive areas must prevent extra sewage from entering waterways by updating infrastructure or buying biodiversity credits. The new notice presumes water companies have upgraded sewage infrastructure to improve pollution after 1 April 2030, but there is no mechanism for checking this.

Despite these concerns, the government maintains that the changes will reduce pollution and unlock housing developments, with consequences for non-compliance. However, the legal challenge from Wild Justice and Leigh Day could potentially derail these plans.

As the government continues to grapple with the issue of sewage pollution, the proposed ban on bonuses for water company executives and the legal challenge to the 'back door' sewage pollution rule change mark significant developments in the ongoing efforts to protect the environment and public health.