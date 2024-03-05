Government Orders West of England Authority to Mend Ties, Citing Strategic Missed Opportunities

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities has issued a "best value notice" to the West of England Combined Authority, highlighting the urgent need for improved collaboration among its political leaders. This directive, coming into effect today, mandates the establishment of an independent improvement panel to address critical issues, including strained political relationships and widespread confusion regarding the authority's function.

Roots of Discontent

Past reports by auditors Grant Thornton and an independent review underscored the "significant weakness" in the relationships between Metro Mayor Dan Norris and the leaders of the constituent councils. These tensions have led to public disputes over financial responsibilities and stalled the advancement of regional infrastructure projects, notably affecting the development of the metro network. Additionally, the government's notice pointed to a lack of clarity and shared understanding about the combined authority's role, further complicating strategic governance.

Strategic Priorities and Constitutional Review

In response to the notice, Norris has committed to "redoubling" efforts towards fulfilling the region's priorities, especially amidst the cost of living crisis. The government's directive also emphasizes the need for the combined authority to develop clear strategic priorities, undertake a comprehensive review of its constitution, and foster a culture of positive relationships among its leaders. Council leaders from Bath and North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire have expressed support for the notice, acknowledging the necessity for a new constitution and a collaborative strategy for the region's benefit.

Looking Forward

The best value notice, set to last for 12 months, represents a critical juncture for the West of England Combined Authority. It calls for an immediate reset in leadership dynamics and a concerted effort to clarify the authority's purpose and operations. Failure to address these issues could lead to further government intervention. However, if successful, this could mark the beginning of a new chapter for the combined authority, one where improved collaboration and strategic clarity enable the region to capitalize on its potential for the benefit of its residents and businesses.